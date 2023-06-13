 Telefonica forms robotics facility in new tie-up - Mobile World Live
Home

Telefonica forms robotics facility in new tie-up

13 JUN 2023

Telefonica Tech struck an agreement with the Spanish Mobile Robotics Association (ARME) to create an R&D facility targeting the exploration of robotics technologies and promote learning and employment in the segment.

The new site will host the testing of a combination of technologies around communications, robots, navigation, localisation and software to prepare for real-world applications, Telefonica noted in a statement.

It will be located at the operator’s IoT and Big Data laboratory, which it claims is one of the world’s leading tech facilities.

Telefonica expects the site will also serve as an international meeting point for specialists to share knowledge on mobile robotics and there will be an additional R&D facility in the Torrejon de Ardoz municipality.

Under the partnership, ARME will provide access to experts as well as legal backing to attract more international mobile robotics companies in the country.

ARME President Javier Miguelez said the facility will “generate more and better technological developments” in Spain, adding foreign robotics companies in the market will promote “employment in a key sector for our future”.

Telefonica and ARME also outlined plans to explore other technologies related to cloud and edge computing, cyber security, blockchain and AI.

ARME, founded in 2022, offers services in mobile robotics and unifies 20 field specialists including software suppliers, manufacturers and consultancies.

