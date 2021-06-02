 Telefonica clears Telxius towers sale in Europe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica clears Telxius towers sale in Europe

02 JUN 2021

Telefonica completed the sale of a European tower unit owned by its Telxius subsidiary to communications infrastructure provider American Tower for approximately €6.2 billion, as the operator looks to accelerate debt reduction efforts as part of a business transformation strategy.

The operator explained it received the green light from regulators in Spain and Germany to close the transaction, which it expects to reduce net debt by around €3.4 billion.

Telefonica stated the move highlighted its “ability to face the challenges posed by the new reality, demonstrating anticipation and agility”, as part of a strategy it unveiled in November 2019.

The American Tower agreement involves Telefonica also trading Telxius assets in Latin America. This element is expected to be concluded in August, lowering debt by €700 million.

Execution
Telefonica explained the deals for Spain and Germany demonstrated the “level of execution” of its strategy, which focuses on “the active management of its businesses and assets, based on value creation” and accelerating the organic reduction of debt.

It expects its total debt to be reduced by around €9 billion, boosted by cash generated from the tower sales in Europe and Latin America, alongside inorganic operations which are yet to be closed.

The group highlighted the merger of its O2 UK division with Liberty Global’s Virgin Media UK unit as another pillar of its strategy, with the deal expected to cut debt by approximately €5 billion.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Telefonica moves closer to Costa Rica exit

Telefónica refuerza la seguridad de las cadenas de bloques

American Tower crece en Europa
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association