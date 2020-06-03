Telefonica et al launch Covid recovery programme - Mobile World Live

Telefonica joined a group of leading international companies to launch a programme designed to identify SME and start-up projects which could contribute to boosting economic recovery from the effects of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

The telecoms giant explained the overall goal of the Restarting Together initiative is to find innovative projects which “expedite the return to normality” after lockdown measures brought on by the global pandemic.

Through innovative projects, the initiative hope societies see “fast economic recovery”, become more “resilient” and are able to safeguard against future crises.

Interested parties can enter the initiative from now until 30 June.

Nine companies will be shortlisted to present their projects on 9 September to Telefonica and other adjudicating companies: Boston Consulting Group; building materials company CEMEX; start-up accelerators Airbus BizLab and BID Lab; German chemicals manufacturer BASF; investment bank Citi; entrepreneur support company Endeavor; IE University; IESE Business School; Microsoft for Start-ups; and innovation conference South Summit.

Three winners will be selected and could receive investment and other backing for their projects.