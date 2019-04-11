 Telefonica doubles down on IoT security - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica doubles down on IoT security

11 APR 2019

Telefonica launched its IoT Cybersecurity Unit to address threats the operator anticipates will increase as more and more devices are connected to the internet, and also look to boost IoT implementation.

“On the one hand, this unit will strive to expand the existing catalogue of IoT products and services offered to customers and, on the other hand, to develop new IoT security solutions to cater to the existing and emerging threats faced by businesses deploying IoT,” the company said in a statement.

The unit will use Telefonica’s existing network infrastructure and the Kite Platform, an IoT connectivity management platform that allows businesses to improve efficiencies while reducing costs.

As part of the new initiative, Telefonica (via its ElevenPaths cybersecurity unit) expanded a collaboration with Subex, a company specialising in analytic solutions.

The parties will analyse data traffic generated by IoT devices to detect threats.

Vinod Kumar, CEO of Subex said: “Amidst all kinds of attacks by cybercriminals and other groups, we want to protect the ecosystem and ensure that IoT projects deliver value. I am confident that IoT businesses will derive significant benefits from our joint efforts”.

The IoT Cybersecurity Unit will also offer management of secure credentials for devices and DNS security.

In February, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, of which Telefonica is a member, released what it described as the first globally-acceptable security standard for consumer IoT devices.

Back

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Telefonica goes large on LatAm content

Intelligence Brief: Why small will be big in IoT

SoftBank, Chunghwa seek city smarts
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association