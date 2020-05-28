 Telefonica Deutschland set to lose MVNO pricing case - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica Deutschland set to lose MVNO pricing case

28 MAY 2020

An independent expert conducting arbitration between 1&1 Drillisch and Telefonica Deutschland informed the two operators a forthcoming decision would reject the case for wholesale price rises by the latter.

The two operators confirmed they had been told about the draft decision, which sided with 1&1 Drillisch’s argument against increased fees from its MBA MVNO host network. A loss would have cost the company €64 million.

Telefonica Deutschland argued the sum was justified as a contribution to the cost of acquiring licences at a German spectrum auction in 2015.

The final decision on the case is expected in the coming months and is one of a number of quarrels outstanding between the two companies related to wholesale pricing.

In its statement, Telefonica Deutschland said the draft decision did not follow its rational and added it would analyse the final version in detail before commenting fully.

The operator is also perusing claims against other wholesale partners it values in the “mid double-digit million euro range”.

1&1 Drillisch said the decision would end its rival’s claims against it, though it still has two cases outstanding against the Telefonica unit related to the agreement where it is “seeking substantial retroactive price reductions”.

Telefonica Deutschland argues the other outstanding claims are unjustified.

Forced partners
Hosting a Mobile Bitstream Access MVNO agreement with 1&1 Drillisch was one of the mandated terms for Telefonica’s acquisition of German market rival E-Plus, which completed in 2014.

Last year 1&1 Drillisch bought spectrum in the country’s 5G auction and is in the process of deploying its own network infrastructure, supported by its wholesale agreement. However, its timescale has slipped due to Covid-19 related issues.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association