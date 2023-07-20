 Telefonica Deutschland, Ericsson tout cloud RAN demo - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica Deutschland, Ericsson tout cloud RAN demo

20 JUL 2023

Ericsson and Telefonica Deutschland asserted a significant milestone in the development of cloud RAN in Europe, with a proof of concept of an enterprise application using the architecture and mmWave.

Announcing the results of the test at Telefonica’s innovation hub in Munich, the companies reported they achieved data rates of more than 4GB/s using the 26GHz range and a centralised control unit.

Ericsson stated it validated the feasibility of cloud RAN products for enterprise and specific industry use cases, alongside supporting fixed wireless access (FWA) deployments.

The use case tested was a so-called “data shower”, a concept intended to deliver software updates to vehicles on production lines over mmWave technology.

Ericsson head of consumer unit Western Europe Daniel Leimbach said the test was “a first for both companies in Europe and shows the potential of cloud RAN for high performance use cases”.

Telefonica Deutschland CTIO Mallik Rao said with “the introduction of a cloud-based, standardised architecture, we are able to respond quickly to customer needs, introduce new products and services even more flexibly and scale our O2 network better”.

He added with cloud RAN, the operator is able to combine open interfaces with “expertise and product quality” from its network partner.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telefonica uncorks digital for Spain winery

Telefónica digitalizará una bodega española

Operadoras europeas colaborarán en identidad digital
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association