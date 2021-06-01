 Telefonica moves closer to Costa Rica exit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica moves closer to Costa Rica exit

01 JUN 2021

Costa Rica’s telecoms authority approved the sale of Telefonica’s local operation to Liberty Latin America, which plans to combine the business with its existing fixed and broadcast unit in the country.

In its report on the acquisition, regulator Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (Sutel) concluded the move was unlikely to have any negative impact on competition in the country.

It added the new owner would be required to maintain the current quality of service offered by Telefonica’s Movistar unit.

Liberty Latin America struck the deal to acquire Telefonica’s Costa Rican operation for $500 million in 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

At the time, the buyer noted it would combine the mobile business with its fixed brand Cabletica to create a leading integrated player.

For Telefonica, the sale is the latest of a number of divestments in Central America and will see it finally dispose of the unit after Millicom controversially backed-out of an agreement to acquire it for $570 million.

Movistar Costa Rica is the second-largest of three mobile providers in the market. GSMA Intelligence figures for Q1 estimate its number of connections at 2.4 million, behind state-owned Kolbi (4.8 million) but ahead of America Movil’s Claro (1.8 million).

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telefónica refuerza la seguridad de las cadenas de bloques

Telefonica bolsters blockchain security

Luz verde a la fusión entre Telefónica y Liberty Global en el Reino Unido
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association