 Telefonica chief slams Euro regs as totally outdated - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCB 21 News

Telefonica chief slams Euro regs as totally outdated

28 JUN 2021

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: Telefonica CEO Jose Maria Alverez-Pallete (pictured) called for a complete overhaul of regulations impacting Europe’s telecommunications sector to prevent the region lagging even further behind digital leaders.

Opening the keynote programme, Alverez-Pallete stressed the need for urgent action to create a sustainable sector in Europe to help the continent “keep up with the opportunity” brought about by an accelerated adoption of digital services during the pandemic.

Describing the current regulatory framework as “totally outdated”, he noted rules designed for the analogue world needed a complete overhaul including those related to competition.

Alverez-Pallete added authorities needed to help “drive investment”, highlighting the wider benefits of digital technology including within inclusion, smart technologies, climate action and the use of AI.

However, he stressed there was also a need for a “new digital deal” as people had a right to have their data protected and know who is using this information.

This, he urged, should go “beyond digital rights” adding “we need to defend our fundamental values and Europe is the centre of humanist values”.

Alverez-Pallete concluded the digital revolution was a “once in a lifetime opportunity to reimagine the future”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mobile industry facing net zero headwinds
MWCB 21 News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association