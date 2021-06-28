Telefonica chief slams Euro regs as totally outdated

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: Telefonica CEO Jose Maria Alverez-Pallete (pictured) called for a complete overhaul of regulations impacting Europe’s telecommunications sector to prevent the region lagging even further behind digital leaders.

Opening the keynote programme, Alverez-Pallete stressed the need for urgent action to create a sustainable sector in Europe to help the continent “keep up with the opportunity” brought about by an accelerated adoption of digital services during the pandemic.

Describing the current regulatory framework as “totally outdated”, he noted rules designed for the analogue world needed a complete overhaul including those related to competition.

Alverez-Pallete added authorities needed to help “drive investment”, highlighting the wider benefits of digital technology including within inclusion, smart technologies, climate action and the use of AI.

However, he stressed there was also a need for a “new digital deal” as people had a right to have their data protected and know who is using this information.

This, he urged, should go “beyond digital rights” adding “we need to defend our fundamental values and Europe is the centre of humanist values”.

Alverez-Pallete concluded the digital revolution was a “once in a lifetime opportunity to reimagine the future”.