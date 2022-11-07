 Telefonica chief extends stint as GSMA chair - Mobile World Live
Home

Telefonica chief extends stint as GSMA chair

07 NOV 2022

The GSMA revealed Telefonica chairman and CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete (pictured) will continue as its chairman until at least the end of 2024, while Bharti Airtel Group CEO Gopal Vittal will take over as deputy at the start of 2023.

Alvarez-Pallete took his current role at the Association earlier this year,  succeeding then Orange CEO Stephane Richard.

In a statement, the industry group named its 26 board members for a two year term starting January 2023, and announced the election of Alvarez-Pallete and Vittal in their respective roles.

The deputy chair will take over the role from Verizon CSO Rima Qureshi.

Alvarez-Pallete said the GSMA’s board would work to help “address the critical issues facing our industry and our customers”.

GSMA Director General, Mats Granryd added the industry was at a “pivotal point” when it is “more important than ever that we work together to ensure that the true potential of the mobile ecosystem benefits people, businesses and society as a whole”.

Board members comprise new and re-elected executives representing operators of a range of sizes across the globe.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

