 Telefonica books Q3 profit as revamp continues - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica books Q3 profit as revamp continues

04 NOV 2021

Telefonica CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete highlighted progress in its drive to digitise its operations and refocus the company’s business in Latin America as it swung to profit during Q3.

In its results statement, the executive said the operator group made further progress in its strategic priorities in the quarter. These included moving operations to digital technologies and “further optimisation” of the footprint of its Hispam unit, which covers assets in Central and South America.

During Q3 it finally completed the sale of its business in Costa Rica, having had a previous attempt to divest it fall through in May 2020. Shortly after the end of the quarter it announced a buyer had been found for its operation in El Salvador, its second attempt to offload that division.

Alvarez-Pallete also noted developments in its fibre infrastructure business and “very solid revenue growth” for its Telefonica Tech division, which deals with units related to cloud, security, IoT and Big Data.

In Q3 the operator booked net income of €706 million. This compared to a loss of €160 million in Q3 2020, though last year’s result included an impairment charge on its business in Argentina and the impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Revenue fell 11 per cent year-on-year to €9.3 billion largely due to changes in its business, such as consolidation of units and asset sales, as it refocuses the company.

Alvarez-Pallete said: “These results, and the operational progress, new projects and investments they reflect, demonstrate a further significant step towards the economic and social recovery of the markets in which we operate as the world continues to emerge from the worst effects of the pandemic.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telefónica vende su filial de El Salvador

Telefonica agrees fresh El Salvador deal

Telefonica, Atrebo bet on blockchain for asset shift

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association