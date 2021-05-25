Telefonica bolsters blockchain security - Mobile World Live

Telefonica’s technology division inked a deal to use digital identity specialist Entrust’s security modules in its managed blockchain platform, with the two also set to jointly develop related products.

The operator’s Telefonica Tech unit will use Entrust’s hardware security modules in its TrustOS platform, a service connecting enterprise customers’ business processes using blockchain technology. It noted the move would help protect credentials related to network identity certificates.

In addition the two plan to develop new offerings around management of digital identities.

The agreement is the latest made by the operator with a view to increasing its blockchain-secured offering to enterprises and follows a deal with Fibocom Wireless centred on connecting IoT devices in March.

Telefonica Tech head of blockchain Jose Luis Nunez said the latest collaboration helped solve a “common concern of our most expert clients related to the management of cryptographic material in the platform”, in addition to allowing them to partner on future concepts.