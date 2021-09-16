 Telefonica bets on disruptive tech in new fund launch - Mobile World Live
Home

Telefonica bets on disruptive tech in new fund launch

16 SEP 2021

Telefonica partnered with a Spanish venture capital company to launch a fund seeking to raise between €150 million and €250 million to target start-ups developing disruptive and transformative technology including 5G, IoT and AI.

In a statement, the operator explained it planned to pour up to €70 million into the Leadwind fund, which was co-created with K Fund to support companies located in southern Europe and Latin America.

Leadwind will back technology start-ups focused on providing technologies enabling new business models combining AI, 5G, edge computing, IoT, blockchain and data analytics.

Telefonica will also provide its “technology and market knowledge”, alongside its global network and ecosystem relationships, to support creation of technology for sectors including cybersecurity, Industry 4.0, energy, e-health, fintech and mobility.

Chema Alonso, Telefonica chief digital officer, believes the Leadwind fund will play a key role in the company’s goal to “have the best relationship interface” with technology start-ups.

He added Telefonica aimed to “create global champions” and would bring its experience of other funds Amerigo and Telefonica Ventures to the latest effort.

The operator recently invested in Israeli cloud-based mobile network Monogoto and the development of a 5G blockchain IoT module.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

