Telefonica avoids German fine over 4G miss - Mobile World Live

Germany’s network regulator announced Telefonica Deutschland and Deutsche Telekom had met interim coverage targets set after all three operators in the country failed to meet mandated requirements by the start of 2020.

In a statement, regulator Bundesnetzagentur said Telefonica Deutschland had avoided a looming fine of €600,000 by installing 3,040 LTE base stations before 31 July. It has to add another 2,660 by the end of the year, the majority by end-September.

Deutsche Telekom also met its first target of supplying at least 97 per cent of households with 50Mb/s across all federal states, required by the end of September. It has until the end of the year to complete its other goal of supplying all major traffic routes in the country.

The transport deployment requirement must also be met by Vodafone Germany to the same timeline. It is also yet to reach the domestic target, though has until end-September to do so.

After failing to hit targets set at the country’s 4G spectrum auction in 2015, the operators were granted a grace period to meet all their obligations by the end of 2020.

The individual interim goals were set in April with threats of fines if any of these were missed.