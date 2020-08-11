 Telefonica avoids German fine over 4G miss - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica avoids German fine over 4G miss

11 AUG 2020

Germany’s network regulator announced Telefonica Deutschland and Deutsche Telekom had met interim coverage targets set after all three operators in the country failed to meet mandated requirements by the start of 2020.

In a statement, regulator Bundesnetzagentur said Telefonica Deutschland had avoided a looming fine of €600,000 by installing 3,040 LTE base stations before 31 July. It has to add another 2,660 by the end of the year, the majority by end-September.

Deutsche Telekom also met its first target of supplying at least 97 per cent of households with 50Mb/s across all federal states, required by the end of September. It has until the end of the year to complete its other goal of supplying all major traffic routes in the country.

The transport deployment requirement must also be met by Vodafone Germany to the same timeline. It is also yet to reach the domestic target, though has until end-September to do so.

After failing to hit targets set at the country’s 4G spectrum auction in 2015, the operators were granted a grace period to meet all their obligations by the end of 2020.

The individual interim goals were set in April with threats of fines if any of these were missed.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Deutsche Telekom hits 5G milestone

Deutsche Telekom selects Ericsson for 5G RAN

Deutsche Telekom denies deeper Huawei partnership

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association