Telecom Italia wants new CEO within weeks

Telecom Italia could appoint a new CEO by the end of September, with deputy chairman Giuseppe Recchi the favourite to take the reins.

According to Italian publication Il Messaggero, the company hired a head hunter to find a suitable replacement, with newly appointed general manager for operations Amos Genish and Paolo Dal Pino, head of tyre company Prometeon, also in the running.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine, CEO of Telecom Italia’s top shareholder Vivendi, is serving as interim CEO of the operator, following the departure of Flavio Cattaneo, who held the top job for 16 months.

He left following rumours of clashes with Vivendi, as the French company tightened its grip on Telecom Italia over the past few months. His predecessor Marco Patuano left the company surrounded by similar speculation.

After de Puyfontaine was handed the reins temporarily in July, Reuters reported Vivendi was searching for a long term replacement for Cattaneo, with an Italian national preferred.

The news agency also said if no candidate was found by the end of the summer, Genish could be handed the top job.