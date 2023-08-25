 Telecom Italia tackles tourist hotspot - Mobile World Live
Home_Operators

Telecom Italia tackles tourist hotspot

25 AUG 2023
A tree-lined loch in Italy, with a green hue on the water and a series of mountains in the background.

Telecom Italia (TIM) and local authorities lauded the expected impact of introducing reliable mobile coverage to the area around Lake Tovel, a location previously lacking connectivity but attracting 100,000 tourists during summer months.

Lake Tovel is located in the Italy’s Autonomous Province of Trento within a national park in The Dolomites. TIM noted the new infrastructure uses a base station and pylon located upstream of the lake, in facilities used by local authorities.

The operator added the equipment will deliver 4G and 5G coverage to a 15 square kilometre area, providing a way to make emergency and rescue calls alongside serving the needs of the local population.

Samuel Valentini, Mayor of the Municipality of Ville d’Anaunia who’s remit includes the lake’s location, stated the deployment was made after requests made over “some time” on safety grounds.

He noted people were previously “forced to travel up to 10 kilometres in order to make an emergency call”.

Alongside general issues encountered in remote and mountainous areas by tourists, the area also has a population of bears.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

