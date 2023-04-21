Telecom Italia strengthens security with TS-Way buy

Telecom Italia struck a deal to acquire cybersecurity specialist TS-Way through its Telsy unit, which is focused on the segment, a tie-up the operator claimed will strengthen its response to more complex threats.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but Telecom Italia explained Italian company TS-Way specialises in the prevention and analysis of IT risks, meaning the operator could strengthen cyber-threat intelligence and services linked to predictive defence.

Telecom Italia stated the integration of TS-Way effectively enhanced and completed its portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, supporting large companies and the public administration, in a further step towards an aim for its enterprise business to become Italy’s biggest ICT platforms in cybersecurity, IoT and the cloud.

TS-Way will help with the operator’s aim to prevent IT risks and incidents through researching vulnerabilities that are not yet known, while strengthening current security solutions.

Eugenio Santagata, chief public affairs and security officer at Telecom Italia and CEO of Telsy, said the tie-up with TS-Way meant it could integrate an entirely Italian platform and expand its resources in the cybersecurity field.

Telsy falls under the company’s TIM Enterprise unit, which it has separated from its consumer business. The unit also includes cloud consultancy Noovle and electronics manufacturer Olivetti.