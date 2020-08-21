Telecom Italia, state at loggerheads over fixed plan - Mobile World Live

Attempts by the Italian government to create a single national broadband provider by merging assets held by Open Fiber and Telecom Italia hit another hurdle as officials and the latter’s CEO set out conflicting terms, Reuters reported.

In comments made in the Italian press by Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi and the country’s deputy minister for Economic Development Stefano Buffagni, the two openly disagreed on the prospect of the operator holding a majority stake in the venture.

During an interview with La Repubblica yesterday (20 August), Gubitosi demanded Telecom Italia held at least a 50 per cent stake in the venture, but said it was flexible on issues around governance and regulation.

However, earlier today (21 August) Buffagni dismissed this prospect, stating a company providing wholesale access to everyone else could not be majority owned by “vertically integrated shareholder”.

The latest disagreement comes as Italy continues to try and push for a single broadband provider in an attempt to speed fibre rollout, a goal the country has been pursuing for some time.

Earlier this year, reports emerged the country was set to increase its stake in Telecom Italia from below 10 per cent to 25 per cent in an attempt to get a deal through however the buy did not emerge.