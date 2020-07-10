 Telecom Italia snubs Huawei at home and abroad - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia snubs Huawei at home and abroad

10 JUL 2020

Telecom Italia reportedly excluded Huawei from participating in its tender to supply 5G equipment for its core network in Italy and Brazil, as the Chinese vendor’s issues continue to mount.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, the operator had invited Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia, Mavenir and Affirmed Networks to bid, with Huawei a notable omission.

Huawei was not previously involved in building Telecom Italia’s existing core in Italy, so the move does not come as a surprise.

However, it does represent a loss in Brazil, where the Chinese vendor supplied 4G equipment in the core for Telecom Italia’s Brazilian subsidiary TIM Brasil.

Huawei has also been actively involved in 5G trials with all of Brazil’s operators, however doubts surfaced last month about its involvement after the US government offered operators in the country incentives to shun the Chinese vendor.

The head of Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, reportedly attempted to diffuse the situation, stating the country’s 5G policies should not be swayed by ideology.

In Italy, the country is still weighing whether to impose a ban on Huawei’s participation in 5G network construction, Reuters added.

Huawei is potentially also facing a 5G ban in the UK.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

BT, Vodafone UK warn on Huawei removal disruption

Huawei urges UK not to be hasty

Deutsche Telekom denies deeper Huawei partnership

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association