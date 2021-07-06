 Telecom Italia shuffles management - Mobile World Live
Home

Telecom Italia shuffles management

06 JUL 2021

Telecom Italia made changes to its top management, targeting enhanced internal resources in light of the planned launch of new development projects aligned with its strategic plan until 2023.

With immediate effect Stefano Siragusa, CTIO since April, was appointed chief revenue officer to replace Federico Rigoni, who is stepping down after two years in the role.

Nicola Grassi succeeds Siragusa as CTIO, after serving nearly a year-and-a-half as chief procurement officer.

The procurement function is assigned to Paolo Chiriotti, whose experience in Telecom Italia spans various management positions. His most recent role involved responsibilities for the group’s planning, compensation, recruiting and HR operations.

Telecom Italia’s move is part of its Beyond Connectivity strategy, which the company previously said consisted of efforts involving the convergence of different business areas, while increasing the efficiency of the traditional core business.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

