 Telecom Italia seeks €1B from cloud unit launch - Mobile World Live
Home

Telecom Italia seeks €1B from cloud unit launch

26 JAN 2021

Telecom Italia created a new cloud unit from the remains of Noovle, a business it acquired in 2020, with the aim of cashing in on an acceleration in digital transformation among domestic companies and public administrations.

In a statement, the operator said its Noovle business aims to position it as a “centre of excellence for cloud and edge computing”. The unit will provide multi-cloud services including network infrastructure management in Italian data centres, design and support services, and cloud migration.

The operator expects the business to have an average annual growth rate of 20 per cent and to generate revenue of €1 billion in 2024.

Former Google executive Carlo D’Asaro Biondo was appointed as Noovle’s CEO, with Mariarosaria Taddeo, associate professor at the University of Oxford, serving as a non-executive chairman.

“We are establishing a company with an extensive, healthy and solid base, and thanks to the transfer of TIM’s data centres and to the 1,000 cloud professionals who have joined us, we can look to the future with ambition”, Biondo commented.

The new business is part of the group’s programme of “major technological investments” to back Italy’s digitisation.

Cloud services were a key contributor to an 18 per cent year-on-year rise in Telecom Italia’s business segment revenue in Q3 2020.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

