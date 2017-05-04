English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Telecom Italia reveals earnings boost ahead of key AGM

04 MAY 2017

Telecom Italia revealed steady earnings growth in the opening quarter, ahead of a key AGM which could see largest shareholder Vivendi gain a majority and appoint its own CEO as chairman.

In its Q1 2017 earnings call, Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo said the operator delivered a “solid quarter” in which EBITDA and revenue both increased over the same period of 2016.

EBITDA of €2 billion was up 16.2 per cent year-on-year, while revenue grew 8.5 per cent to €4.8 billion.

Telecom Italia does not reveal net profit figures in its quarterly updates, but stated its Q1 2017 revenue was its best since 2012.

The operator’s first quarter earnings were boosted by its Brazil business, which generated revenue growth of 32 per cent year-on-year and a 44 per cent increase in EBITDA, led by growing uptake of 4G.

Telecom Italia’s domestic business recorded 3 per cent revenue growth and an 11 per cent EBITDA increase compared to Q1 2016.

Discussing Telecom Italia’s current domestic outlook, Cattaneo said the company was: “Changing our mindset to one of an angry newcomer while availing ourselves of all the benefit of our scale.”

“We want to service our customers better than anyone else”.

Vivendi bid
Telecom Italia issued its earnings a day before shareholders vote on its new leadership team at its AGM.

The meeting will end recent intense speculation regarding Vivendi’s plans for Telecom Italia, which include reports the media company is seeking to shake up the operator’s board and install its own CEO, Arnaud de Puyfontaine, as chairman.

During April, Vivendi’s ambitions in Italy met opposition from both the country’s communications regulator and investor advisory company Institutional Shareholder Services.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Zain maintains profit despite Q1 revenue fall

KT Q1 profit rises despite mobile weakness

4G growth fuels solid Q1 gains for China Telecom
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association