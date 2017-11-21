English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia mulls appeal to interference orders

21 NOV 2017

Telecom Italia prepared to fight constraints slapped on the company by Italy’s government amid fears over Vivendi’s control, La Repubblica reported.

A pair of special requirements, known as golden powers, were placed on the company during October and November with a compliance deadline of 90 days. According to the newspaper, the operator’s lawyers are in the process of preparing an extraordinary appeal to the President of the Republic in a bid to have both orders overturned.

Golden power measures can be placed on companies operating in business areas deemed strategically important to the country, which includes communications infrastructure.

Under the rule imposed in October, Telecom Italia must give responsibility for elements of the business considered significant for national security to an individual who is an Italian citizen, holds security clearance, and is approved by the government.

The November decree imposed specific requirements for the deployment, security and maintenance of its network infrastructure.

Imposition of golden power orders came amid ongoing investigations by Italian authorities into the growing influence of largest shareholder Vivendi on Telecom Italia.

In the last 12 months, Vivendi secured a majority on the company’s board and appointed its CEO as chairman of Telecom Italia. The operator’s new CEO Amos Genish is a recent Vivendi employee.

Improving relations
Reports of Telecom Italia’s planned legal challenge came hours after Genish met with Italy’s minister of economy, Carlo Calenda, to discuss a range of matters including ongoing issues between the operator and the authorties.

Reports in the Italian media today (21 November) suggest the meeting went well, though no specific details were released.

Prior to the meeting, II Sole 24 Ore reported comments from Calenda claiming Vivendi had treated Italy “as if we were French Guiana” (a French overseas territory) by not notifying the government it had taken control of Telecom Italia.

The minister added he wanted to make it clear they were “a country that must be taken seriously”.

Vivendi denies the government’s various accusations on its business practices.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telecom Italia profit falls on litigation, regulation

Italy claims to be a year ahead of rest of Europe on 5G

Telecom Italia in government talks on fixed network

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association