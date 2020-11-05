 Telecom Italia, Inwit to deploy small cells in 5G push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia, Inwit to deploy small cells in 5G push

05 NOV 2020

Telecom Italia and Inwit joined forces in deploying small cells in major cities in Italy, a move claimed to improve phone signal performance and boost 5G rollouts in the country.

In a statement, Telecom Italia said the collaboration is expected to result in the installation of approximately 100 small cells in the cities of Milan and Genoa, before expanding to other cities and areas with “high traffic density”.

The operator noted micro-antennas will be required for the deployment and functioning of an optimal 5G network, as they feature low latency and tenfold increase in data transmission speed compared with previous systems.

Telecom Italia noted the efforts were part of an agreement with Inwit from March governing the hospitality services on the sites, before divesting its major stake in the tower unit in October.

The company also assured integrity, especially in venues “with a remarkable artistic value” and ancient towns in Italy, would not be altered following the small antennas deployment.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Mollenkopf focuses Qualcomm on 5G opportunity

SKT profit soars, 5G growth accelerates

BT targets edge to push next-gen use cases

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association