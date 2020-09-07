Telecom Italia hails Europe 5G speed record - Mobile World Live

Telecom Italia laid claim to a European record after achieving a downlink data rate of more than 4Gb/s using 26GHz mmWave frequencies.

In a statement, the operator said it used Ericsson radio systems, and devices equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem-RF system and QTM525 mmWave Antenna module.

It explained it aims to deploy mmWave in fixed wireless access (FWA) scenarios with a focus on “areas not yet covered by fixed ultra-broadband” infrastructure. Another focus will be on indoor 5G services, which “can be used for vertical applications enabling new Industry 4.0 scenarios”.

The company in January announced it had achieved downlink rates of more than 2Gb/s on the same frequencies. It stated the latest feat “confirms its leadership in 5G innovation and in the development of next-generation networks and services”.

This is not the first time Telecom Italia claimed to be a European pioneer: it stated it was the first in the region to conduct a 5G video call in December 2018.