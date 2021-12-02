 Telecom Italia facing employee strike over upheaval - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia facing employee strike over upheaval

02 DEC 2021

Telecom Italia’s 42,500 employees could be set to strike as the country’s main telecoms union expressed concerns over the future of the company following another boardroom crisis instigated by a KKR takeover bid, Reuters reported.

In a document viewed by Reuters, the Communications Workers Union threatened to call a strike for the operator’s entire workforce in Italy, beginning within ten days, warning it will not accept any overhaul which puts jobs at risks.

The union wants to be involved in any decision which would potentially cause a reorganisation of the group.

Telecom Italia was subject to a €10.7 billion takeover bid by US investment company KKR early last week, which was then followed by CEO Luigi Gubitosi stepping down from his role following clashes with the operator’s current largest investor Vivendi.

Following Gubitosi’s resignation, the company handed operational control to current TIM Brasil CEO Pietro Labriola, while chairman Salvatore Rossi was given oversight of its strategic assets.

Consideration
Reuters reported Telecom Italia had also set up a special committee to study the KKR bid.

While Vivendi has indicated it would not be interested in selling its 24 per cent stake, support from Telecom Italia’s board of directors and the Italian government would theoretically be enough to push a deal through.

The government also reportedly indicated its decision will depend on KKR’s plans for Telecom Italia’s fixed network, which is the country’s main infrastructure.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telecom Italia CEO departs following KKR bid

Telecom Italia boss prepared to walk

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association