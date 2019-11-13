 Telecom Italia eyes innovation with top-level changes - Mobile World Live
Home

Telecom Italia eyes innovation with top-level changes

13 NOV 2019

Telecom Italia announced organisational changes in its structure, in an effort to meet market challenges by strengthening its technological and service innovation.

To enhance novelty in its operations, the operator established a Chief Innovation and Partnership Office, led by CTO Elisabetta Romano. The unit will focus on the operator’s technological positioning around innovation and “maximising the value of partnerships and alliances with major Italian and international players”.

The operator’s Chief Technology and Innovation Office is renamed the Chief Technology and Information Office, which is headed up by network and service engineering boss Michele Gamberini. This move aims “to improve monitoring of network development and information technology”, it stated.

Telecom Italia’s Chief Wholesale Infrastructures Network and Systems Office is also changed, becoming the Chief Operations Office, with the shift said to boost efforts around “progressive recovery of operating efficiency”.

Chief regulatory affairs officer Giovanni Moglia takes on the additional function of overseeing the wholesale market, to “ensure the continuity of Telecom Italia’s results achieved in the recent years with the implementation of the New Equivalence Model”.

The organisational changes come less than a month after Telecom Italia appointed Salvatore Rossi as its new chairman.

Earlier this month the company unveiled a finance joint venture with banking group Santander, and a partnership with Google Cloud, aiming to boost its role in the country’s cloud and edge computing market.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Telecom Italia eyes cloud play, unveils finance JV

Telecom Italia names new chairman

Telecom Italia explores €1B data centre spin-off

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

