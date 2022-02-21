 Telecom Italia dismisses report on future targets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWC22 Show Daily
MWC21 LA
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia dismisses report on future targets

21 FEB 2022

A somewhat annoyed Telecom Italia hit back at a local report which indicated new CEO Pietro Labriola (pictured) is setting very conservative financial targets for the years ahead.

Reuters reported the story by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero suggested Labriola is erring on the site of caution because of an expected decline in revenue and core profit until 2024. It was also noted some board members were calling for more ambitious goals to be set.

Telecom Italia dismissed the Il Messaggero report, stating quantitative targets have not been discussed and no decision has been taken in this regard. It merely noted its new industrial plan “is in progress” and will be discussed with the company’s board.

The operator also said it will file a complaint over the Il Messaggero report with the prosecutor’s office and Italian securities regulator Consob, describing such “reconstructions” as “unfounded and harmful” to the group.

Labriola is currently working on a plan offering alternative options to a near €11 billion takeover bid by KKR in an apparent attempt to prepare for a rejection of the deal.

More details are expected to be revealed after 2 March, when Labriola is tipped to formally submit his industrial plan for the period from 2022 to 2024. For now, Telecom Italia prefers to keep its cards close to its chest.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Italy lobbied over 5G spectrum payment delay

Telecom Italia selects CFO in strategy push

TIM Brasil promotes revenue officer to CEO

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Preview

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association