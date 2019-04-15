 Telecom Italia considers changes to fixed spin-off plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia considers changes to fixed spin-off plan

15 APR 2019

Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi (pictured) asked regulator Agcom to postpone a review of a planned spin-off of its fixed network as the company mulls making changes to the proposal, Reuters reported.

Sources told the news website the delay is due to ongoing talks with rival Open Fiber over potentially combining the two companies’ fixed networks, a grouping the Italian state is apparently keen to encourage.

The future of Telecom Italia’s fixed network has been the source of lengthy rows with investors and government officials, with the operator finally agreeing to spin-off the business into a new entity called NetCo at a meeting in March 2018 after years of wrangling with authorities.

Once the move was agreed, the dynamics and ownership structure of the newly formed business became one of the many areas of disagreement by battling shareholders Vivendi and Elliott Management during their long-running scrap for control of the operator.

Vivendi is fully supportive of the original plan, created under its watch, whereby the operator retains full control of the company. However Elliott Management, which nominated the majority of Telecom Italia’s current board, has previously stated it favours selling a stake in the unit.

In January 2019, Agcom turned down Telecom Italia’s original proposal where it retained complete control of the company.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vivendi makes 11th hour u-turn on TIM demand

Telecom Italia open to Brazil sale if price is right

TIM board backs leaders

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association