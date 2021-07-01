Telecom Italia completes BT public, SME units move

Telecom Italia finalised the acquisition of two BT business units in the country, a move targeting a boost of its play in the small and medium enterprises (SME) field and efforts to enhance the digitalisation of the nation.

As a result of the deal, which was cleared by the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM), Telecom Italia gains possession over BT Italia’s divisions providing services to public administrations and SMEs.

The move is aligned with Telecom Italia’s strategic plan until 2023, growing its arsenal of services for the nation’s digital transformation.

In a separate, related statement, BT said it will maintain “a strong presence” in Italy by focusing on serving large and multinational businesses through its global network.

The deal was announced in December 2020, when BT explained the move formed part of an “ongoing transformation” of its global business unit targeting the delivery of “next-generation networking, cloud and security services to multinational organisations”.