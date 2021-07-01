 Telecom Italia completes BT public, SME units move
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia completes BT public, SME units move

01 JUL 2021

Telecom Italia finalised the acquisition of two BT business units in the country, a move targeting a boost of its play in the small and medium enterprises (SME) field and efforts to enhance the digitalisation of the nation.

As a result of the deal, which was cleared by the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM), Telecom Italia gains possession over BT Italia’s divisions providing services to public administrations and SMEs.

The move is aligned with Telecom Italia’s strategic plan until 2023, growing its arsenal of services for the nation’s digital transformation.

In a separate, related statement, BT said it will maintain “a strong presence” in Italy by focusing on serving large and multinational businesses through its global network.

The deal was announced in December 2020, when BT explained the move formed part of an “ongoing transformation” of its global business unit targeting the delivery of “next-generation networking, cloud and security services to multinational organisations”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

EE brings EU roaming charges back

Altice buys £2B BT stake, backs management team

Telecom Italia confident on hitting annual goals

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association