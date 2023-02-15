Telecom Italia banks on domestic revival

Telecom Italia unveiled an industrial growth plan outlining its goals for the 2023-2025 period, pinning its hopes on a revival in its home market following years of struggles and a wider turnaround strategy for its core units.

Alongside its preliminary Q4 2022 results announcement, the operator stated its board of directors had approved the industrial plan presented by CEO Pietro Labriola, following a transformation process commenced in 2022.

It said despite radically different macroeconomic conditions, the latest plan accounted for “better-than-expected results recorded in 2022” and envisaged further acceleration at group level.

Among its main goals, it is planning for group revenue from services to grow by a low single-digit in 2023, with high gains in Brazil and a stable home market. Group capex is expected to hit €4 billion.

In Italy, the company said the business was back to growth after six years at the start of 2023, and outlined a range of strategies for its different units to continue the momentum through to 2025.

For example, in its home consumer division, it aims to reposition towards establishing itself as a premium operator which stands out from the competition.

In enterprise, it is targeting shifting from traditional to advanced connectivity, and in Brazil it wants to build on momentum while growing scale through further integration of Oi’s assets.

Q4 numbers

Preliminary Q4 2022 numbers showed Telecom Italia revenue had increased 3.6 per cent year-on-year to €4.3 billion, fuelled by growth in Brazil.

Revenue in the market hit €1.1 billion, up from €761 million, though domestic sales were flat at €3.2 billion.

The company did not break out net profit.

Net debt stood at €25.4 billion in 2022, up €3.2 billion.