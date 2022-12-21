 Telecom Italia backs smartphone eco rating scheme - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia backs smartphone eco rating scheme

21 DEC 2022

TIM Group became the latest in a growing number of operators to sign-up to a rating system assessing the environmental impact of smartphones, joining the likes of Orange, Telia, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica and Vodafone.

The Eco Rating initiative evaluates the level of sustainability of devices with the aim to “encourage more informed and sustainable purchasing decisions by customers”.

Telecom Italia and TIM Brasil plan to start applying Eco Rating labels to specific devices next year. Devices are scored following assessment against various parameters covering production, transport, use and disposal.

In its statement on the move, TIM noted alongside informing consumers, the scheme would “encourage suppliers to reduce the environmental impact of their devices and promote greater transparency in the production chain.”

Since being set-up by a group of European operators in 2021 the number of countries covered by the scheme has expanded to 35 in EMEA and South America. Players involved expect to open it up to markets in the Asia Pacific region moving forward.

Alongside the founding operators and new member TIM Group, EE, NOS and Proximus have also signed-up. Vendors including Samsung, Huawei, Sony, Vivo, Fairphone and Xiaomi also back the scheme.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vivendi loses Telecom Italia board member

TIM Brasil fuels marginal gains for Telecom Italia

Parties seek more time for Telecom Italia fibre deal

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association