Telecom Italia backs smartphone eco rating scheme

TIM Group became the latest in a growing number of operators to sign-up to a rating system assessing the environmental impact of smartphones, joining the likes of Orange, Telia, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica and Vodafone.

The Eco Rating initiative evaluates the level of sustainability of devices with the aim to “encourage more informed and sustainable purchasing decisions by customers”.

Telecom Italia and TIM Brasil plan to start applying Eco Rating labels to specific devices next year. Devices are scored following assessment against various parameters covering production, transport, use and disposal.

In its statement on the move, TIM noted alongside informing consumers, the scheme would “encourage suppliers to reduce the environmental impact of their devices and promote greater transparency in the production chain.”

Since being set-up by a group of European operators in 2021 the number of countries covered by the scheme has expanded to 35 in EMEA and South America. Players involved expect to open it up to markets in the Asia Pacific region moving forward.

Alongside the founding operators and new member TIM Group, EE, NOS and Proximus have also signed-up. Vendors including Samsung, Huawei, Sony, Vivo, Fairphone and Xiaomi also back the scheme.