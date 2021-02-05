 Telecom Italia backs European open RAN push - Mobile World Live
Home

Telecom Italia backs European open RAN push

05 FEB 2021

Telecom Italia joined forces with a group of large European operators pledging to help to drive developments in open RAN, hailing the technology’s potential to boost network performance and optimise costs.

The operator signed-up to the Europe-focused initiative weeks after launch by founding members Orange, Vodafone Group, Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica.

Part of the group’s strategy is to work with existing industry associations dedicated to developing open RAN technology and standards, alongside collaborating with authorities on related issues.

In a statement announcing its entry into the group, Telecom Italia said it would join its peers in promoting the technology, while making an individual commitment to use open virtualised architecture, and enable flexible, agile communication systems to help spread digital services over 5G.

TIM CTIO Michele Gamberini said the operator’s commitment to help develop the open RAN ecosystem “represents a solid opportunity to ensure our country plays a leading role as a provider of technologies for the digital transformation on a European scale”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

