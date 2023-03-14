Telecom Egypt selects IBM for network automation

Telecom Egypt picked IBM to automate its OSS across its mobile, fixed and core networks to lower time spent troubleshooting and fixing network-related issues.

The operator plans to implement IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps on top of RedHat OpenShift, while also employing the vendor’s robotic process automation (RPA) technologies.

IBM stated its RPA will enable Telecom Egypt staff to automate the process of tracking network operating capacity and service quality, ending a manual process which it asserted could take at least 18 hours to complete.

Telecom Egypt MD and CEO Adel Hamed stated working with IBM will improve the quality of service it provides by reducing “the time required to monitor and repair incidents”.