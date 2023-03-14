 Telecom Egypt selects IBM for network automation - Mobile World Live
Home

Telecom Egypt selects IBM for network automation

14 MAR 2023
IBM

Telecom Egypt picked IBM to automate its OSS across its mobile, fixed and core networks to lower time spent troubleshooting and fixing network-related issues.

The operator plans to implement IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps on top of RedHat OpenShift, while also employing the vendor’s robotic process automation (RPA) technologies.

IBM stated its RPA will enable Telecom Egypt staff to automate the process of tracking network operating capacity and service quality, ending a manual process which it asserted could take at least 18 hours to complete.

Telecom Egypt MD and CEO Adel Hamed stated working with IBM will improve the quality of service it provides by reducing “the time required to monitor and repair incidents”.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

