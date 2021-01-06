 Tele2 to press on with tax reduction fight - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Tele2 to press on with tax reduction fight

06 JAN 2021

Tele2 vowed to appeal a judgement by a Swedish court to partly reject its attempts to slash a tax bill on losses related to its now divested Kazakhstan joint venture, which potentially landed it with a SEK355 million ($43.6 million) bill.

In a statement, Tele2 said the Administrative Court in Sweden had turned down part of its claim to cut its liability due to “exchange losses” in connection with a loan agreement struck at the formation of its Kazakhstan joint venture, an asset the company sold in 2019.

If the ruling stands, Tele2 would be liable to stump up SEK355 million out of an original tax claim of SEK558 million, including related charges and interest.

Tele2 secured a discount on the original sum in September 2019, but subsequently did not make a provision in financial statements on the assumption it would win its appeal to have the amount reduced further. At the end of Q3 2019 its liability stood at SEK349 million.

In its statement today (6 January), the company said it would make “a decision” on including a provision for SEK355 million in its yet to be issued Q4 2020 report.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Tele2 offloads German unit to local management

Tele2 eyes IoT boost with LTE-M launch

Tele2 chief hails Sweden, Baltics progress

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association