 Tele2 to combine fixed, mobile operations - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Tele2 to combine fixed, mobile operations

26 MAR 2019

Tele2 announced plans to revamp its technology organisation, with its fixed and mobile activities brought together under a single management structure.

Heading the combined operation will be Thomas Helbo, currently EVP of technology fixed (pictured). He was previously CTO at Com Hem, which merged with Tele2 in 2018 to create an emboldened integrated operator.

Earlier this year, Anders Nilsson, president and CEO of Tele2, revealed plans to cut more costs out of the combined business and shorten the timescale for savings, as the combination of the two businesses gained pace.

The latest move will involve the departure of Thomas Bjorklund, EVP of technology mobile, who will leave Tele2 at the end of June after 22 years with the business.

Nilsson said Bjorklund “remains a part of the Tele2 family and is welcome back to the company at any given time”.

The change is effective as of 1 April.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Tele2 Russia backer plans withdrawal

Tele2 ups cost cutting target from fixed buy

Russian operators resist 5G network group

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association