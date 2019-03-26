Tele2 to combine fixed, mobile operations - Mobile World Live

Tele2 announced plans to revamp its technology organisation, with its fixed and mobile activities brought together under a single management structure.

Heading the combined operation will be Thomas Helbo, currently EVP of technology fixed (pictured). He was previously CTO at Com Hem, which merged with Tele2 in 2018 to create an emboldened integrated operator.

Earlier this year, Anders Nilsson, president and CEO of Tele2, revealed plans to cut more costs out of the combined business and shorten the timescale for savings, as the combination of the two businesses gained pace.

The latest move will involve the departure of Thomas Bjorklund, EVP of technology mobile, who will leave Tele2 at the end of June after 22 years with the business.

Nilsson said Bjorklund “remains a part of the Tele2 family and is welcome back to the company at any given time”.

The change is effective as of 1 April.