Tele2 tackles gender diversity with latest appointment

Tele2 CEO Anders Nilsson (pictured) tackled a self-confessed lack of gender equality in his leadership team with the appointment of a new EVP, Chief Operations.

Nilsson commented in late September that a new leadership team proposed as part of Tele2’s move to acquire Com Hem was “not balanced” in terms of the gender split. At the time he pledged “diversity and inclusion will be one of the company’s important focus areas going forward”.

Apparently making good on the promise, the operator appointed Kim Hagberg to the EVP position, a role which includes a place on Tele2’s leadership team.

In a statement, the company noted Hagberg played a key role in planning and managing the integration process around Com Hem. With the acquisition now wrapped up, the executive will be tasked with continuing to harmonise operations between the teams.

Hagberg spent six years as Tele2’s director for Product Management, with a focus on cross function and market processes around technology development.

Nilsson said Hagberg’s “ability to enhance and secure seamless processes” between business units and countries will play a key part in enabling Tele2 to realise post-merger synergies.