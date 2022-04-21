 Tele2 stays on track in Q1 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Tele2 stays on track in Q1

21 APR 2022

Tele2 Group president and CEO Kjell Johnsen (pictured) insisted the Sweden-headquartered operator had taken further steps towards the realisation of its 5G deployment and business transformation goals despite prevailing uncertainties in Q1.

In prepared comments, Johnsen noted challenges arising from war in Ukraine, in particular uncertainty for staff and customers in the broader Baltics region.

At the same time, he stated work on Tele2’s three-year business transformation programme “is well underway and bodes well for our ambition to be the leading telco in the Nordics and Baltics”.

The aim of the project is to cut operational expenditure in Sweden by SEK1 billion ($106.3 million). By the end of March, Tele2 had achieved savings of SEK600 million.

In terms of its 5G deployment in Sweden, Johnsen stated Tele2 had so far not been affected by semiconductor shortages or disruptions in the global supply chain. However, it is “aware of the constraints within other industries and we monitor the situation continuously”, he added.

Johnsen appeared broadly confident Q1 had brought “significant progress to Tele2’s business, despite a very complicated external environment”. He also indicated the operator remains on track to achieving its mid-term targets.

Revenue increased 2 per cent year-on-year to SEK6.7 billion on an organic basis.

The recently completed sale of Tele2’s shareholding in T-Mobile Netherlands boosted net profit by SEK1.6 billion to SEK2.5 billion. As a consequence, the board proposed an extraordinary dividend of SEK13 per share.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Verizon loses post-paid subscribers in Q1

AT&T posts mobile customer gains in Q1

China Telecom reveals Q1 gains
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association