 Tele2 set for exec team shake-up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Tele2 set for exec team shake-up

29 APR 2021

Tele2 Group prepared for more upheaval in its leadership team as it began the search for replacements for its CFO and CCO, who are both set to depart in September.

In a statement, the company explained EVP and group CFO Mikael Larsson and EVP and CCO Samuel Skott would depart on 1 September with the recruitment process for replacements in the leadership team commencing immediately.

Larsson occupied the role since 2018, having previously been CFO of fixed provider Com Hem, which is now part of Tele2. He is departing for a role at investment company Triton.

By September, Skott will have spent 16 years with Tele2 in a number of commercial roles, taking his current responsibilities at the start of 2020. He was previously CEO of the company’s Swedish consumer-facing operation. Tele2 noted he was leaving to pursue new opportunities.

The latest departures come at a time of significant change at the operator, having announced the completion of the integration of Com Hem earlier this week and with CEO Kjell Johnsen only being at the helm since September 2020.

Johnsen took over after predecessor Anders Nilsson quit for personal reasons. Former Com Hem CEO Nilsson had only been in charge since November 2018 having taken over from Allison Kirkby (CEO since 2015) on the completion of the cable acquisition.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Tele2 eyes converged boost with Com Hem rebrand

Tele2 looks to a post-pandemic world

Tele2 expects continued roaming pain in 2021

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association