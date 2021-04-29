Tele2 set for exec team shake-up - Mobile World Live

Tele2 Group prepared for more upheaval in its leadership team as it began the search for replacements for its CFO and CCO, who are both set to depart in September.

In a statement, the company explained EVP and group CFO Mikael Larsson and EVP and CCO Samuel Skott would depart on 1 September with the recruitment process for replacements in the leadership team commencing immediately.

Larsson occupied the role since 2018, having previously been CFO of fixed provider Com Hem, which is now part of Tele2. He is departing for a role at investment company Triton.

By September, Skott will have spent 16 years with Tele2 in a number of commercial roles, taking his current responsibilities at the start of 2020. He was previously CEO of the company’s Swedish consumer-facing operation. Tele2 noted he was leaving to pursue new opportunities.

The latest departures come at a time of significant change at the operator, having announced the completion of the integration of Com Hem earlier this week and with CEO Kjell Johnsen only being at the helm since September 2020.

Johnsen took over after predecessor Anders Nilsson quit for personal reasons. Former Com Hem CEO Nilsson had only been in charge since November 2018 having taken over from Allison Kirkby (CEO since 2015) on the completion of the cable acquisition.