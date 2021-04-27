Tele2 eyes converged boost with Com Hem rebrand - Mobile World Live

Tele2 Group rebadged its Com Hem unit to match its primary brand almost two-and-a-half years after completing an acquisition of the cable company, a move the operator hailed as offering simplified customer experiences.

Sweden-based Tele2 stated the move was several years in the making and is an important step in terms of branding.

CEO Kjell Johnsen (pictured) explained it plans to provide “new combinations of connectivity and entertainment” under the Tele2 brand in its home market, in addition to benefiting from reduced requirements for internal systems from the move.

Following the rebrand, the company will run both services through one customer-facing internet portal, combined customer service channels and a single retail chain.

Alongside the rebranding of Com Hem, Tele2 unveiled several promotions designed to increase the number of services provided to existing customers of communications or entertainment propositions.

Tele2 acquired Com Hem in November 2018 and has since been slashing costs through synergies between the two companies. In 2020, then Tele2 CEO Anders Nilsson announced internal integration was complete two years ahead of schedule.