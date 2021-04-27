 Tele2 eyes converged boost with Com Hem rebrand - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Tele2 eyes converged boost with Com Hem rebrand

27 APR 2021

Tele2 Group rebadged its Com Hem unit to match its primary brand almost two-and-a-half years after completing an acquisition of the cable company, a move the operator hailed as offering simplified customer experiences.

Sweden-based Tele2 stated the move was several years in the making and is an important step in terms of branding.

CEO Kjell Johnsen (pictured) explained it plans to provide “new combinations of connectivity and entertainment” under the Tele2 brand in its home market, in addition to benefiting from reduced requirements for internal systems from the move.

Following the rebrand, the company will run both services through one customer-facing internet portal, combined customer service channels and a single retail chain.

Alongside the rebranding of Com Hem, Tele2 unveiled several promotions designed to increase the number of services provided to existing customers of communications or entertainment propositions.

Tele2 acquired Com Hem in November 2018 and has since been slashing costs through synergies between the two companies. In 2020, then Tele2 CEO Anders Nilsson announced internal integration was complete two years ahead of schedule.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Tele2 looks to a post-pandemic world

Tele2 expects continued roaming pain in 2021

Nokia wins Tele2 multi-market 5G core contract

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association