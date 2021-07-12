Tele2 completes hunt for new CFO, CCO

Tele2 Group appointed replacements for its CFO and CCO two-and-a-half months after announcing the incumbents would depart in September, appointments expected to aid attempts to push its new strategy.

The operator’s new CFO Charlotte Hansson is set to take the role in January 2022 with the operator’s current head of financial planning and reporting Peter Landgren doing the job on an interim basis from September.

Hansson has been CFO for a number of large organisations including software company Cision, facilities management business Addici and most recently Swedish state-owned alcohol retailer Systembolaget.

Tele2’s new CCO will be Hendrik de Groot whose latest role was as head of group commercial and group FMC officer at Veon.

Previously, he had been CCO at Dutch operator Ziggo and has also worked for Vodafone Group, Colt and BT. De Groot takes his role from 2 August.

The appointments follow the announcement of the departure of Tele2’s current CFO and CCO in April, and come at a time where the company is focused on pushing converged offers after absorbing acquired cable company Com Hem.

In a statement, Tele2 CEO Kjell Johnsen noted both appointments would aid in the company’s new focus, pointing to Hansson’s cross-industry experience bringing “new perspectives” and faith in de Groot’s ability to “develop the combined offerings of tomorrow”.

Alongside filling the two vacancies on its leadership team, Tele2 announced its EVP Group general counsel had quit his role with the hunt for a replacement commencing immediately.