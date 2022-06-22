Tech players form metaverse standards group

Technology and telecoms giants including Meta Platforms, Huawei and Qualcomm jointly launched the Metaverse Standards Forum to develop industry guidelines ensuring immersive VR worlds are compatible.

The group will explore how the coordination and implementation of interoperability standards could deliver an open and inclusive metaverse.

In a statement, the forum detailed plans to develop consistent terminology and deployment guidelines, along with various projects to foster testing and adoption of metaverse standards.

The forum is hosted by software company Khronos Group with Adobe, Sony and standards groups including the World Wide Web Consortium also among its participants.

Apple is however a notable absentee. Bloomberg reported the company is working on mixed-reality headset, potentially pitting it against Meta Platforms in the metaverse.

The Metaverse Standards Forum is open to all companies, standards groups and universities at no charge, with meetings expected to commence in July.

Khronos president Neil Trevett stated the forum is “a unique venue for coordination between standards organisations and industry,” outlining its mission to “foster the pragmatic and timely standardisation” of the metaverse.