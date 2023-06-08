 Tech giants throw weight behind AI start-up Cohere - Mobile World Live
Home

Tech giants throw weight behind AI start-up Cohere

08 JUN 2023

Canada-based AI developer Cohere scored an investment worth $270 million from its latest funding round participated by technology giants including Nvidia, Oracle, Salesforce Ventures and Deutsche Telekom’s investment arm.

The funding was headed by technology start-up investor Inovia Capital, with backing from companies representing shareholders from US, UK, Canada, Korea and Germany, Cohere stated in an announcement.

Founded in 2019, Cohere builds large language models — software trained on massive swaths of the internet to analyse and generate text – and customises them for users.

It promotes itself as an enterprise-focused AI company, touting multilingual generative models and chatbots designed for businesses amongst its portfolio.

Jensen Huang, CEO at Nvidia, said Cohere “has made foundational contributions to generative AI”, adding its tools will help enterprises utilise the technology “to automate and accelerate”.

Nvidia is among the aggressive players in the heated AI race, recently becoming the first chipmaker to hit $1 trillion valuation. It was also involved in the training of Microsoft’s generative AI tools.

Meanwhile, managing director of Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Lance Matthews, touted Cohere’s “rare combination of top-tier talent” and “most innovative technology”, opening global enterprise opportunities in the competitive AI segment.

Bloomberg reported the developer was valued at $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion during the Series C funding round, citing an unnamed source. The outlet stated the round brought the total investment raised by the company to around $445 million.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

