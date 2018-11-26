English
Home

Tech companies face stiffer penalties in Russia

26 NOV 2018

Russia’s government threatened to impose hefty fines on global technology companies including Facebook and Google if it detects breaches of domestic laws, Reuters reported.

In a consultation on proposals to overhaul web legislation, the administration of President Vladimir Putin proposed fining companies up to 1 per cent of revenue generated in Russia, sources told the news agency. A copy of the plan has already been sent to industry players for feedback.

The proposal states a fine could be levied more than once on the same company for every time it is found to have committed a violation.

Russia already has laws that require search engines to filter results and messaging services to share enycrption keys.

However, these laws allow for fines amounting to a few thousand dollars, which does not act as a deterrent. While the laws also allow the offending online services to be blocked, in many cases they can still be accessed via a virtual private network.

There are also some technical issues associated with blocking services, which Russia encountered when IP addresses owned by Google and Amazon were caught up in a clampdown on messaging app Telegram.

Google’s Russian unit generated revenue of around $687 million in 2017 and being fined 1 per cent on this would be a “significant amount,” a source said. This would compare with the maximum $10,595 fine the search giant could face under current laws, even if a case is ongoing.

The source added that levying a fine on a company that does not have a legal entity in the country could make things complicated.

Facebook has not moved servers containing its Russian users’ data to Russia, three years after a law was passed requiring the move: the company said it is in discussion with authorities.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

