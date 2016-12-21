TDK seeks IoT boost through $1.3B InvenSense buy

Japanese electronics manufacturer TDK is to acquire US chip maker InvenSense for $1.3 billion to strengthen existing and future sensor technologies covering the Internet-of-Things (IoT), automotive and ICT.

InvenSense is an international provider of sensors used in a range of consumer devices, including flagship smartphones, drones, wearable devices and cameras.

Announcing the acquisition, TDK said it expected the technology to be central in the development of new IoT devices for the automotive and industrial sectors, specifically in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and driver assistance systems.

In a statement to investors, the company said: “Sensors are viewed as an important IoT-enabling technology and TDK envisions greatly expanding this portion of its business and providing a broad range of sensor solutions to customers.”

TDK’s president and CEO Shigenao Ishiguro added: “This acquisition is a fundamental element in TDK’s strategy to provide unique and high-value-added products and services in IoT. We aim to become a strong player in the sensor business with InvenSense as our perfect partner.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. It is expected to be completed by end-March 2018.

TDK identified IoT as a major strategic priority and announced a joint venture with Qualcomm to develop its offering in this sector in January. The Japanese company said the new division would focus on batteries, wireless power transfer, sensors, MEMS and a “range of other technologies” for telecoms, IoT, and automotive.