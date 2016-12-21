English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
GSMA Mobility Live
M360-India 2016
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

TDK seeks IoT boost through $1.3B InvenSense buy

21 DEC 2016
tdk

Japanese electronics manufacturer TDK is to acquire US chip maker InvenSense for $1.3 billion to strengthen existing and future sensor technologies covering the Internet-of-Things (IoT), automotive and ICT.

InvenSense is an international provider of sensors used in a range of consumer devices, including flagship smartphones, drones, wearable devices and cameras.

Announcing the acquisition, TDK said it expected the technology to be central in the development of new IoT devices for the automotive and industrial sectors, specifically in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and driver assistance systems.

In a statement to investors, the company said: “Sensors are viewed as an important IoT-enabling technology and TDK envisions greatly expanding this portion of its business and providing a broad range of sensor solutions to customers.”

TDK’s president and CEO Shigenao Ishiguro added: “This acquisition is a fundamental element in TDK’s strategy to provide unique and high-value-added products and services in IoT. We aim to become a strong player in the sensor business with InvenSense as our perfect partner.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. It is expected to be completed by end-March 2018.

TDK identified IoT as a major strategic priority and announced a joint venture with Qualcomm to develop its offering in this sector in January. The Japanese company said the new division would focus on batteries, wireless power transfer, sensors, MEMS and a “range of other technologies” for telecoms, IoT, and automotive.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Netmarble pushes westward with Kabam acquisition

Feature: 2016 in review

Thinxtra to deploy Sigfox network across Hong Kong

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2016 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association