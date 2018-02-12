English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TDC takeover talks cast doubt on MTG move

12 FEB 2018

Denmark-based TDC Group said it will put the brakes on a planned $2.5 billion acquisition of media and content company Modern Times Group’s (MTG) Nordic subsidiary if it receives its own takeover bid, after confirming an approach by a “potential bidder”.

In a statement, the operator said it intended to withdraw from its deal with MTG, announced under two weeks ago, in the event “an offer for all shares of TDC is made”. The company said it had already been approached by a potential bidder, but added “there can be no certainty that the current discussions will lead to the potential bidder making an offer”.

TDC did not reveal the identity of the bidder in its statement: last week it confirmed it received and rejected an “indicative takeover offer” from a consortium comprised of three Danish pension funds and Australia-based financial group Macquarie Group.

ATP, one of the pension funds involved in the consortium, said it hoped discussions would continue, despite TDC’s rejection, in the hope of thrashing out a deal.

Contrasting statements
TDC released the statement about the Nordic move this morning, shortly after MTG announced TDC’s board of directors informed it they planned to withdraw the offer.

While MTG’s statement suggested its agreement to sell to TDC was dead, the Danish operator’s subsequent statement appeared designed to clarify it would only withdraw from the Nordic acquisitions if it received a takeover offer from the unnamed bidder.

MTG added it will “provide further information to the market as and when it is received”.

Original deal
TDC issued the statement after striking a $2.5 billion deal for Sweden-based MTG’s Nordic subsidiary, a move TDC said would create Europe’s first fully integrated media and communications provider, offering mobile, broadband, television, content production, broadcast and streaming services across the Nordic region.

Aside from the consortium led by Macquarie, Sweden-based Telia had also been linked to a deal for TDC. However, Telia today (12 February) issued its own statement announcing it is “presently” not in talks with the Danish operator after ruling out such a move following a “strategic review” of its position in Denmark.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

TDC accepts $6.6B takeover: abandons MTG deal

TDC Group rebuffs $6B takeover bid

TDC, MTG forge Nordic multiplay deal

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association