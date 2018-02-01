English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TDC, MTG forge Nordic multiplay deal

01 FEB 2018

Danish incumbent TDC Group is set to acquire media and content company Modern Times Group’s (MTG) Nordic subsidiary – a move the operator said would create Europe’s first fully integrated media and communications provider.

The deal – worth SEK19.55 billion ($2.5 billion) in cash and shares – will create a merged company providing mobile, broadband, television, content production, broadcast and streaming services across the Nordic region.

In a statement, TDC Group said the joint entity would already have almost 3 million TV customers across Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. It added the new brand would have a potential reach of almost 10 million households.

TDC Group CEO Pernille Erenbjerg (pictured) will lead the new company, while MTG Nordics EVP Anders Jensen will become the merged company’s VP.

The remainder of MTG’s international portfolio will continue to operate as an independent company listed in Sweden, focused on e-sports, online gaming and video content production.

“Our two businesses complement each other amazingly, and the merger will give us even stronger innovation power,” Erenbjerg said: “We will therefore have the opportunity to offer even more attractive content to the Nordic consumers and to create the next generation of entertainment products. The company will be the first of its kind in Europe.”

Jensen added: “We want to create a new and true Nordic company with the intention to invest further in unique local content and to strengthen our overall entertainment products and the Nordic content market as a whole.”

The transaction is subject to shareholder approval and must be signed-off by regulators. TDC expects the deal to complete in the second half of 2018.

MTG’s largest shareholder, Sweden-based investment company Kinnevik, threw its weight behind the deal.

Kinnevik recently also backed a similar convergence deal between Swedish communications company Tele2 and pay TV provider Com Hem.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telia plays down Danish deal talk, reveals Q4 profit

TDC in Telia crosshairs as potential acquisition target

TDC aims high with transformation agenda
Huawei Operations Transformation Forum - Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association