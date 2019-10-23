 TDC chief Kirkby targeted by Telia for CEO role - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TDC chief Kirkby targeted by Telia for CEO role

23 OCT 2019

Telia’s board identified TDC chief Allison Kirkby (pictured) as its preferred replacement for Johan Dennelind, who stood down as CEO of the Swedish operator last month, Svenska Dagbladet reported.

The Swedish daily noted if Telia successfully woos Kirkby it could create something of a dream team if the company follows through on a demand by the nation’s government to replace chair Marie Ehrling with Lars-Johan Jarnheimer.

Sweden’s government is Telia’s major shareholder, with a 38.4 per cent stake. It called for the change this week shortly after the operator reported a 16 per cent annual decline in profit during Q3, with businessman Jarnheimer identified as the preferred replacement by the company’s nomination committee.

Svenska Dagbladet highlighted Jarnheimer’s near ten-year term as CEO of Tele2 (ending in 2008) as a factor in the board’s move for Kirkby: she left the same role in 2018 to take up her current position at the helm of Danish operator TDC, meaning the pair hold a similar background which could ultimately be beneficial to Telia’s future strategy.

While it noted Telia had declined to comment, the newspaper added a final decision on the move is imminent.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Sweden pushes to replace Telia chair

Telia hails progress in full year goals despite profit drop

Dennelind destined for du CEO role

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Scaling summits in Switzerland and Spain

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association