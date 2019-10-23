TDC chief Kirkby targeted by Telia for CEO role - Mobile World Live

Telia’s board identified TDC chief Allison Kirkby (pictured) as its preferred replacement for Johan Dennelind, who stood down as CEO of the Swedish operator last month, Svenska Dagbladet reported.

The Swedish daily noted if Telia successfully woos Kirkby it could create something of a dream team if the company follows through on a demand by the nation’s government to replace chair Marie Ehrling with Lars-Johan Jarnheimer.

Sweden’s government is Telia’s major shareholder, with a 38.4 per cent stake. It called for the change this week shortly after the operator reported a 16 per cent annual decline in profit during Q3, with businessman Jarnheimer identified as the preferred replacement by the company’s nomination committee.

Svenska Dagbladet highlighted Jarnheimer’s near ten-year term as CEO of Tele2 (ending in 2008) as a factor in the board’s move for Kirkby: she left the same role in 2018 to take up her current position at the helm of Danish operator TDC, meaning the pair hold a similar background which could ultimately be beneficial to Telia’s future strategy.

While it noted Telia had declined to comment, the newspaper added a final decision on the move is imminent.