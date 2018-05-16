TDC boss to stand down following strategy shift

TDC said Pernille Erenbjerg, its CEO (pictured), will stand down as the company comes under new ownership, with an indication that there may have been a difference of opinion over strategy.

In a statement, Erenbjerg said “as our new owners will now be embarking on a new and ambitious strategy to split the company, I feel now is the right time for me to step down”.

TDC shareholders accepted an acquisition offer from Australian financial group Macquarie earlier this year. This brought to an end an earlier plan to acquire media and content assets from Modern Times Group to bolster TDC’s multiplay strategy.

Erenbjerg will stay with TDC until the end of 2018, having been appointed CEO in 2015: “I feel a strong sense of duty to assure that the company undergoes this next transition phase in the best possible way, which is why I have agreed with the new board of directors to stay on as CEO in a transition period to help implement the new strategy and business structure,” she said.

TDC appointed Mike Parton as chairman on an interim basis, “with an ambition over time to appoint a longer term chairman with a strong Danish presence, network and track record”, at which point Parton will become vice-chairman, focused on “the strategic transformation of TDC”.

Parton is chairman of Tele2 and “having overseen its successful merger with Com Hem Holding”, will step down from this role next week. He is also chairman of UK infrastructure company Arqiva.

TDC has also seen its board of directors shaken up, with four new appointments – three of which have strong links with Macquarie. One director continues along with four elected employee representatives.