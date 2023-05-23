TCS tools up for generative AI with Google Cloud

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tapped Google Cloud’s generative AI tools to launch its own offering aimed at developing customised services for its enterprise clients across the retail, smart manufacturing and robotics sectors.

The Indian multinational stated it developed a large portfolio of AI-powered products and IP covering operations, smart manufacturing, digital twins and robotics.

It is combining its client-specific contextual knowledge and AI portfolio with relevant Google Cloud tools.

TCS stated it is working with clients across multiple industries to explore how generative AI can be used in their businesses contexts, with research hubs in the US, Netherlands, Canada and Japan collaborating with academic research teams and start-ups.

It plans to train employees on Google Cloud generative AI by the year-end.

Earlier this month, Google Cloud reached a generative AI deal with professional services company KPMG.