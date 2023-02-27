TCL unveils latest device line-up

TCL Communication took the lid off a roster of devices spanning smartphones, tablets and wearables ahead of the start of MWC23 Barcelona, including new additions to its 40-series.

At a briefing, TCL showcased the TCL 406 and TCL 403, adding to the already announced TCL 40R 5G and a range of other 4G smartphones in the line.

Designed with improved entertainment features, TCL 406 comes with the brand’s flagship NXTVISION high-definition display feature on a 6.6-inch screen. It will operate on Android 13 and is available for €129.

Meanwhile, TCL 403, running on Android 12, was pitched as offering “the best fundamental features at a low price” of €89.99.

TCL Senior Director Product and GTM for Europe David Derrida told Mobile World Live the company’s value-play strategy is an attempt to “really push the limits of democratising technology”, especially at a time when users globally are increasingly held back by “budget constraints”.

The company also launched two new tablets, TCL NXTPAPER 11 and TCL Tab 11, boasting upgraded display technologies, AI-powered imaging features and entertainment capabilities.

Last but not least, TCL heightened its wearable push with the release of the noise cancelling TCL Moveaudio Neo earphones.