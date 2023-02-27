 TCL unveils latest device line-up - Mobile World Live
HomeMWC Barcelona 2023 – News

TCL unveils latest device line-up

27 FEB 2023

TCL Communication took the lid off a roster of devices spanning smartphones, tablets and wearables ahead of the start of MWC23 Barcelona, including new additions to its 40-series.

At a briefing, TCL showcased the TCL 406 and TCL 403, adding to the already announced TCL 40R 5G and a range of other 4G smartphones in the line.

Designed with improved entertainment features, TCL 406 comes with the brand’s flagship NXTVISION high-definition display feature on a 6.6-inch screen. It will operate on Android 13 and is available for €129.

Meanwhile, TCL 403, running on Android 12, was pitched as offering “the best fundamental features at a low price” of €89.99.

TCL Senior Director Product and GTM for Europe David Derrida told Mobile World Live the company’s value-play strategy is an attempt to “really push the limits of democratising technology”, especially at a time when users globally are increasingly held back by “budget constraints”.

The company also launched two new tablets, TCL NXTPAPER 11 and TCL Tab 11, boasting upgraded display technologies, AI-powered imaging features and entertainment capabilities.

Last but not least, TCL heightened its wearable push with the release of the noise cancelling TCL Moveaudio Neo earphones.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

MWC Barcelona 2023 – News

